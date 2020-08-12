SEGRO plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90 (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 955 ($12.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 930.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 860.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.40 ($12.70).

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 2437.9997937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 878 ($11.48) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 913 ($11.94) to GBX 934 ($12.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 950 ($12.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 870.92 ($11.39).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

