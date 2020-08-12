Selective Insurance Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,137. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

