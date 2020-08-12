Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.
NYSE:SJR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.
SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.