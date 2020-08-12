Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

