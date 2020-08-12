Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,395.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,572 shares of company stock valued at $40,179. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.