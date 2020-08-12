Short Interest in DecisionPoint Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Declines By 66.7%

DecisionPoint Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DPSI remained flat at $$1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. DecisionPoint Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DecisionPoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

