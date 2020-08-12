Short Interest in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declines By 66.7%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MOG.B traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Moog has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

