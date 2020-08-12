SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.62. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

