SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,561.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,043. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.70. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

