Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Declares Dividend of €0.81

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.81 ($0.95) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SKG traded up GBX 88 ($1.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,728 ($35.66). 231,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,559.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,530.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,038 ($39.72). The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

