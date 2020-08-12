Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SOLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,472. Soliton has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Soliton in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In other news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.