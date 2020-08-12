South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,498. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.