Southern Co (SO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Southern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.