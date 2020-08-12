Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

SMBC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.74. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

SMBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Martin Weishaar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $52,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,491.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,331 shares of company stock worth $126,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

