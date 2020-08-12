SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,974,000 after buying an additional 427,804 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 481,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 168,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

