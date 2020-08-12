SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3,558.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 285.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000.

GXC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.74. 47,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,451. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $122.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

