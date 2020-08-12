Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) to Issue GBX 1.67 Dividend

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 301 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

