Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.71

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SLI traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.80 ($0.69). The company had a trading volume of 830,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,598. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.30 ($1.30).

In related news, insider Michael Balfour purchased 40,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £28,110.60 ($36,750.69).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

