Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

