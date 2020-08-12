Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 82.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.7% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 391,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

