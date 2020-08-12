Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $954.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STOK. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

In other news, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,872. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.