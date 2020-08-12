StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Earnings Results

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Shares of STNE traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 328,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,680. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.45.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

