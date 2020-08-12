STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Announces Earnings Results

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,813. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSKN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

