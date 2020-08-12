Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RGR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,528. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 15,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,211,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $131,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $649,753.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,226. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

