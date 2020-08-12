Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 656,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,537. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

