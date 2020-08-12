Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.35 EPS.
Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 621,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.
