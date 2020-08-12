Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.35 EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 621,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

