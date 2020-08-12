Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.55 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00031719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market capitalization of $241.55 million and $257.79 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 101.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00134754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.01789046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00187077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00123491 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

