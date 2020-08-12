Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synacor had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

NASDAQ:SYNC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.83. Synacor has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

