T-Mobile Us’ (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a $135.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 40,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,318. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

