TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

