Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.67

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of THRL remained flat at $GBX 112 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,784. The company has a market cap of $512.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.46. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

