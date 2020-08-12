Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.68.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.84. 224,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,026. Target has a 52-week low of $81.05 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

