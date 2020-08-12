TCF National Bank Acquires 2,841 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,275. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

