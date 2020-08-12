TCF National Bank Buys 120 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,444 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.26. 63,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,098 shares of company stock worth $15,951,929. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

