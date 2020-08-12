TCF National Bank Buys 5,528 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

