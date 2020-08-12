TCF National Bank Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Chubb by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 91,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

