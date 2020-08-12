TCF National Bank Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.70. 3,186,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,643,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

