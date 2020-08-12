TCF National Bank Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 590,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

