TCF National Bank Purchases 1,398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCF National Bank grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 373,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

