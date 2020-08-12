TCF National Bank Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 292.1% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 890,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

