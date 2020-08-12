TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Electric worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 2,601,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,866,055. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

