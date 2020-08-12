TCW Group Inc. Buys 40,558 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Discovery Communications worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Macquarie lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 329,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

