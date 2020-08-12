TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $122,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. 268,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

