TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.80. 32,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $348.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

