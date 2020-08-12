TCW Group Inc. Sells 27,559 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $23.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.50. The stock had a trading volume of 483,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,729. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.93. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $460.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

