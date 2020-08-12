TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,578 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $75,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,986 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,425. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

