TE-FOOD Hits 1-Day Volume of $122,024.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One TE-FOOD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $122,024.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $724.46 or 0.06277049 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TFD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,805,580 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.