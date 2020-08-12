TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

NYSE TDE opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

