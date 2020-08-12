The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $9.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 27,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $782.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

