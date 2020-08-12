Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

