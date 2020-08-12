TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,071. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

