TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.
NYSE:TJX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,071. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71.
In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,111 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
